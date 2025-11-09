The 15 Best HBO Documentaries Of All Time

If the original Woodstock music festival in 1969 was a celebration of peace and love, its follow-up in 1999 was mired in infamy on virtually every front. The lead-up to the festival, its three-day duration, and the aftermath are spotlighted in "Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage." Powered by a line of interviews of popular musicians from the era and those connected to the event and music industry, the documentary explores where everything went wrong. More than just recounting the disastrous festival, the movie presents the catastrophe as a portent for the industry and nation at a pivotal point.

"Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage" came out shortly before Netflix's own original documentary about the incident, "Trainwreck: Woodstock '99," with the HBO project the superior of the two. The HBO documentary provides an unflinching look at the festival, while weaving a deeper message about the zeitgeist surrounding it. "Woodstock 99" would kick off an entire HBO documentary series focused on different musical subject matter under the title "Music Box." As an examination of the corporate co-opting of music's most iconic festival and the consequences that came with it, "Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage" will leave viewers shaken.