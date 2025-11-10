15 TV Shows Like The Summer I Turned Pretty

Based on Jenny Han's book trilogy of the same name, the Prime Video original series "The Summer I Turned Pretty" ran for three short but successful seasons from 2022 to 2025, focusing on the titular glow-up of Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung). Belly, who spends her summers in the fictional town of Cousins Beach alongside her mother Laurel Park (Jackie Chung) at the house of Laurel's best friend Susannah Fisher (Rachel Blanchard), ultimately finds herself caught between two boys... who just happen to be brothers. Even though Belly has been in love with Susannah's eldest son, Conrad (Christopher Briney), for her entire life, Conrad's younger brother, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), starts noticing just how pretty she is shortly before her 16th birthday, creating a good old-fashioned love triangle. The whole thing ends happily, but the journey to the conclusion is rife with drama, and a follow-up movie is on the way, too.

If you've already watched (and re-watched) all three seasons of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" too many times, what should you check out next? We've got some suggestions. From classic teen shows to ones that also feature major love triangles to other shows pioneered by Han, here's what you should watch if you love "The Summer I Turned Pretty."