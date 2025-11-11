Why Leonard Nimoy Turned Down William Shatner's Requests To Star In Boston Legal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Leonard Nimoy is famous for boldly going where no man has gone before, but he drew the line at a Beantown law firm.

William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy treated fans to many memorable moments on "Star Trek" — a series that the Writers Guild of America listed as one of the best of all time — but Nimoy had no interest in reuniting with his former co-star on "Boston Legal," which was a spin-off of David E. Kelley's "The Practice." On the show, Shatner played a politically incorrect attorney named Denny Crane, whose claim to fame is that he has never lost a case (or so he thinks). Though a meetup of the men behind Kirk and Spock on one of the great TV spin-offs likely would've delighted fans, Nimoy turned down Shatner's offer to get him a part on the ABC series.

"He asked me if I would do it, and I said no...I said no because I thought it was 'stunty,' and I didn't want to do a stunt thing," Nimoy revealed in an interview with TrekMovie. "Same thing with 'Heroes.' They asked me to do a role in 'Heroes,' as well, and I said no."