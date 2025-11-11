The Voice's Latest Knockout Results Beg The Question: Does Dek Of Harts Have An Unfair Advantage?

Monday's episode of "The Voice" marked the third part of Season 28 Knockouts, with four more contestants getting the boot — and one lucky trio (guess which one!) earning Niall Horan's Mic Drop nomination.

Though none of this week's performances were especially noteworthy, the hourlong broadcast did raise a few important questions. First of all, why were we only shown one side of Trinity and Jake Austin's Knockout performance? Come on, "Voice," don't get us invested in these singers if you're just going to boot them unceremoniously.

The other question we have to ask: Is it really fair for any one individual singer to go up against the three-person juggernaut that is Dek of Harts? No matter how good a contestant is, they can't harmonize with themselves, much less deliver the three-part treats we've come to expect from the group at this point. Dek of Harts isn't necessarily our "contestant" of choice, but we're dying to see how the competition turns out for them. Are they the ones to beat?

Read on for a breakdown of the four Knockout performances from Monday's episode of "The Voice," then vote for your favorite of the night and drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 28 thus far. Were any of your favorites wrongfully eliminated tonight?