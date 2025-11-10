V For Vendetta TV Series In The Works At HBO (Report)

The fifth of November may have been last week, but "V for Vendetta" fans are getting a belated gift: a TV show based on the titular comic series is in development at HBO, Variety reports.

Written by Alan Moore and illustrated by David Lloyd, "V for Vendetta" was first published as a graphic novel in 1982 before DC took over publishing rights in 1998. The series takes place in a British dystopia under the control of the fascist Norsefire party. The government is targeted by V, a mysterious anarchist in a Guy Fawkes mask, who seeks the help of a woman named Evey Hammond.

From Warner Bros. Television, the series adaptation is reportedly being written by Pete Jackson, with James Gunn and Peter Safran executive-producing for DC Studios. Additional EPs include Ben Stephenson of Poison Pen and Leanne Klein of Wall to Wall Media.

"V for Vendetta" was famously adapted into a feature-length film in 2006, directed by James McTeige from a script written by the Wachowskis. Hugo Weaving played the masked anarchist V, with Natalie Portman portraying Evey.

