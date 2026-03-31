WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Tuesday: Best Medicine Ex In Town, NCIS: Sydney Two-Parter Wraps, And More

By Claire Franken
Eliza Coupe and Josh Charles in Best Medicine Fox

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Tuesday: "Happy Endings" vet Eliza Coupe visits "Best Medicine," Young Ducky returns to "NCIS: Origins," and "NCIS: Sydney" races to stop destruction.

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Showtimes for March 31, 2026

ET

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Netflix NEW TO STREAMING

Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) makes a discovery that could change the world as they know it, while Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape.

Aaron Chen: Funny Garden

Netflix

The Australian comedian riffs on the absurdities of life in the U.S., from New York City sidewalk riddles to unexpected news sources.

FBI True

Paramount+ 10-EPISODE BINGE

Season 8 premiere: From the fall of mafia boss John Gotti to a deadly hostage standoff that tests the FBI's limits, these are the real cases that made headlines.

The Testament of Ann Lee

Hulu NEW TO STREAMING

Amanda Seyfried stars as the Shaker's irrepressible leader, who preached gender and social equality and was revered by her followers. 

Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom

Netflix

The documentary traces Odom's life — from his rise to NBA fame and marriage to Khloé Kardashian to his near-fatal overdose in a Nevada brothel.

ET

Best Medicine

Fox PENULTIMATE EPISODE

Martin is skeptical when Port Wenn welcomes an extremely friendly delegation from their sister city in Norway and Louisa visits with a specialist who just happens to be his ex (Eliza Coupe).

NCIS

CBS

Navy Week turns electric when a stolen squad car flips and reveals a sailor stabbed in the trunk; the team chases a killer while carrying the weight of recent events.

Secrets of the Bees

NatGeo

The two-part docuseries uncovers bees' astonishing architecture and intelligence, unlocking their secrets and featuring never-before-filmed moments.

Summer House

Bravo

Jesse offers to wingman Lindsay; as Carl tries to clear the air about Kyle's lack of investment in Soft Bar, Kyle opens up about the financial distress within his own company.

Will Trent

ABC

Amanda seeks help from Will and Faith after her gun is used in a self-defense shooting and suspicion begins to mount around her; Angie and Ormewood encounter a grad student claiming to have psychic visions. 

ET

Daredevil: Born Again

Disney+ TWO EPISODES

This week's double-header consists of "Shoot the Moon" and "The Scales & the Sword." Synopses were not made available.

Doc

Fox

On her last day at Westside, Joan chooses an unlikely successor, crowns a Chief Resident, and imparts some final wisdom to the next generation; Amy and Jake's tension intensifies while treating a pregnant teen.

High Potential

ABC PENULTIMATE EPISODE

Wagner joins Morgan and the team on a hunt for the crew behind a series of heists ripping through elite private vaults — only to uncover a far more dangerous endgame.

NCIS: Origins

CBS

When Dr. Tango is arrested for stealing human remains from a national park, Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard (Adam Campbell) returns to assist the team in proving his innocence.

ET

NCIS: Sydney

CBS PART 2 OF 2

With multiple lives in danger, including their own, the team races to stop a bomber's path of destruction.

R.J. Decker

NBC

R.J. unravels the truth about a Little League coach whose family is being mysteriously targeted; R.J.'s parole officer worries that he is pushing the boundaries of his conditional release. 

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