What To Watch Tuesday: Best Medicine Ex In Town, NCIS: Sydney Two-Parter Wraps, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: "Happy Endings" vet Eliza Coupe visits "Best Medicine," Young Ducky returns to "NCIS: Origins," and "NCIS: Sydney" races to stop destruction.
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Showtimes for March 31, 2026
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) makes a discovery that could change the world as they know it, while Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape.
Aaron Chen: Funny Garden
The Australian comedian riffs on the absurdities of life in the U.S., from New York City sidewalk riddles to unexpected news sources.
FBI True
Season 8 premiere: From the fall of mafia boss John Gotti to a deadly hostage standoff that tests the FBI's limits, these are the real cases that made headlines.
The Testament of Ann Lee
Amanda Seyfried stars as the Shaker's irrepressible leader, who preached gender and social equality and was revered by her followers.
Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom
The documentary traces Odom's life — from his rise to NBA fame and marriage to Khloé Kardashian to his near-fatal overdose in a Nevada brothel.
Best Medicine
Martin is skeptical when Port Wenn welcomes an extremely friendly delegation from their sister city in Norway and Louisa visits with a specialist who just happens to be his ex (Eliza Coupe).
NCIS
Navy Week turns electric when a stolen squad car flips and reveals a sailor stabbed in the trunk; the team chases a killer while carrying the weight of recent events.
Secrets of the Bees
The two-part docuseries uncovers bees' astonishing architecture and intelligence, unlocking their secrets and featuring never-before-filmed moments.
Summer House
Jesse offers to wingman Lindsay; as Carl tries to clear the air about Kyle's lack of investment in Soft Bar, Kyle opens up about the financial distress within his own company.
Will Trent
Amanda seeks help from Will and Faith after her gun is used in a self-defense shooting and suspicion begins to mount around her; Angie and Ormewood encounter a grad student claiming to have psychic visions.
Daredevil: Born Again
This week's double-header consists of "Shoot the Moon" and "The Scales & the Sword." Synopses were not made available.
Doc
On her last day at Westside, Joan chooses an unlikely successor, crowns a Chief Resident, and imparts some final wisdom to the next generation; Amy and Jake's tension intensifies while treating a pregnant teen.
High Potential
Wagner joins Morgan and the team on a hunt for the crew behind a series of heists ripping through elite private vaults — only to uncover a far more dangerous endgame.
NCIS: Origins
When Dr. Tango is arrested for stealing human remains from a national park, Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard (Adam Campbell) returns to assist the team in proving his innocence.
NCIS: Sydney
With multiple lives in danger, including their own, the team races to stop a bomber's path of destruction.
R.J. Decker
R.J. unravels the truth about a Little League coach whose family is being mysteriously targeted; R.J.'s parole officer worries that he is pushing the boundaries of his conditional release.