Breaking Bad's Creator Almost Didn't Write An Important Character In The Pilot

"Breaking Bad" chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and his former student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) might not have even teamed up if not for Walter's brother-in-law, Drug Enforcement Agency agent Hank Schrader (Dean Norris), who takes Hank on a ride-along drug bust. However, series creator Vince Gilligan almost did not include Hank in the pilot.

This might surprise some fans, given that the dramatic irony of Hank hunting down an elusive drug kingpin who turns out to be the brother-in-law he underestimated stands out as one of the major driving forces of the entire five-season story.

Gilligan told Yahoo! Entertainment that he feared he was being "too pat" about Walter having a brother-in-law who happened to be a DEA agent. Gilligan felt that the presence of Walter's pregnant wife, Skyler (Anna Gunn), and his son, Walter Jr. (R.J. Mitte), was enough to establish his family dynamic, and perhaps he could have seen a drug bust on the news without any involvement of a family member in law enforcement. Ultimately, Hank was written into the pilot to contrast his personality and reputation.

"If there's this extra element, if there was a real man's man in this story, a character right from the first act who is everything that Walt appears not to be, then that might make for some interesting storytelling," Gilligan said. "I think that's really where the idea for Hank came from, that Walt is cerebral and a bit soft, or at least that's what we think of him."