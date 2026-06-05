What To Watch Friday: JLo & Brett Goldstein's Office Romance, Lorne Michaels Documentary, Pop Culture Jeopardy! Finale, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Friday: Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein start an "Office Romance," the definitive Lorne Michaels documentary streams on Peacock, and a winner is crowned on the "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" finale.

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