What To Watch Friday: JLo & Brett Goldstein's Office Romance, Lorne Michaels Documentary, Pop Culture Jeopardy! Finale, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein start an "Office Romance," the definitive Lorne Michaels documentary streams on Peacock, and a winner is crowned on the "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" finale.
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Showtimes for June 5, 2026
Cape Fear
Series premiere: A storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Amy Adams) and Tom Bowden (Patrick Wilson) when Max Cady (Javier Bardem), the notorious killer they are responsible for putting behind bars, is let out of prison.
The Chi
Emmett reassesses his family's future; Bakari considers a new opportunity.
Dutton Ranch
Beth offers Beulah a high-stakes deal to secure both their futures.
Hannah Berner: None of My Business
The comedian questions her future, exposes her unorthodox career path, dishes dating secrets, and admits she's "part-time hot."
Lorne
The documentary takes a behind-the-scenes look at Lorne Michaels' career, from his early work in Canadian television through the creation of "Saturday Night Live."
Office Romance
Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein star in this rom-com about a secret office romance — and the chaos two workaholics get into following their hearts.
Pillion
A timid man (Harry Melling) is swept off his feet when an enigmatic, impossibly handsome biker (Alexander Skarsgård) takes him on as his submissive.
Pop Culture Jeopardy!
Season 2 finale: The winning team snags the $300,000 grand prize.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Two Bracket 2 queens move on to the semifinals.
Star City
Irina has an unexpected encounter; the Soviets scramble to maintain dominance on the moon.
Your Friends & Neighbors
Season 2 finale: In the wake of another shocking scandal, the neighborhood gathers for Father’s Day at the country club.
Amadeus
Limited series finale: Constanze snubs Salieri's story and learns the real truth about him and Mozart, as she enacts her timeless revenge.
NBA Finals
The New York Knicks lead the series (1-0) against the San Antonio Spurs.