The Office's 15 Best Episodes Ranked

American remakes of foreign shows are a mixed bag, but the American version of "The Office" grew to become as beloved as its British source material. Developed by Greg Daniels and based on the 2001 series created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant across the pond, the American "Office" became a comedy staple on NBC. The American version retains the narrative broad strokes of a boorish boss, Michael Scott (Steve Carell), leading a paper company, unaware of how cringey and unfunny he is. This is juxtaposed with young salesman Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) trying to win the affections of receptionist Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) despite her being engaged to someone else, along with bizarre and funny storylines involving the rest of Dunder Mifflin Scranton's eccentric employees.

Earlier this year, Daniels returned to the "Office"-verse by way of Peacock spinoff "The Paper," in which the same documentary crew from the original series now follows the staff at a declining Ohio newspaper. After dropping all its episodes on Peacock in September, "The Paper" is now getting a second run on NBC. In celebration of the "Office" universe's return to primetime NBC, here are the 15 best episodes of "The Office," ranked and ready for you to revisit.