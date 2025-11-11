We're introduced to the staff, including oblivious editor Esmerelda (Sabrina Impacciatore), disenchanted reporter Mare (Chelsea Frei), circulation staffer Nicole (Ramona Young), ad sales guy Detrick (Melvin Gregg)... and accountant Oscar (Oscar Nuñez), who can't believe the cameras followed him all the way from Scranton. (He tries to tell them, "I'm not agreeing to any of this," but the release he signed back in 2005 still holds.) But there's a new addition, too: Ned Sampson (Domnhall Gleeson), who's just been hired as the paper's new editor-in-chief. He loves old-fashioned journalism and dreams of restoring the Truth Teller to its former glory, but he gets off to a rough start. First, he bumps into Mare in the lobby, knocking over her lunch salad, and then the other staffers lock him inside a conference room when he arrives, convinced he's an intruder.

Ned tries to explain he works at the paper, and it's not a great sign that they have to ask: "News or toilet?" They like him even less when Mare comes in and refers to Ned as "the guy who hit me." She clears everything up, though, and the two of them end up having lunch, with Ned revealing that he studied journalism in college, but then all the jobs dried up, so he went to work at his dad's cardboard company. When he discovered his dad was cheating on his mom, though, he quit and went to work for Enervate selling toilet paper. He became their top salesman, and when they asked him what he wanted to do next, "I picked here." (And are we catching a vibe between these two already?)

When he asks Mare about what it's like to work at the Truth Teller, she'll only say it's "fine," and he admits he's read the paper — and "it sucks." He pledges to make it better, though, and he tells Esmerelda and corporate lackey Ken he wants a full staff of dedicated local reporters. Ken nearly chokes on the budget implications, but Ned explains they can save money by dropping wire services they've been using for news. Esmerelda doesn't like the sound of this, so she decides to throw a wrench into the works, sending an email to the whole staff clarifying that Ned was "not #MeToo-ed." He's understandably upset ("You don't have to 'not' a thing that isn't"), and he's forced to address the whole staff, standing on a desk and pitching them on the idea of a newly revitalized Truth Teller.