William Riker Actor Jonathan Frakes Has One Issue With Star Trek: The Next Generation

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Before "Star Trek: The Next Generation" came along in 1987, "Star Trek" shows and movies focused exclusively on characters from "The Original Series." With its arrival, the franchise didn't need to depend on old faithfuls like James T. Kirk (William Shatner), Spock (Leonard Nimoy), and Leonard "Bones" McCoy (DeForest Kelley) anymore. Instead, the success of "The Next Generation" made apparent that "Star Trek" could tell any story it wanted with any crew it chose to focus on, as long as the stories capture the requisite spirit.

"The Next Generation" has a larger central cast than the original series, so its crew dynamics were never a carbon copy of its predecessor. This allowed the show to explore its own path, but interestingly enough, the approach also led to the only minor problem that star Jonathan Frakes has said he had with the series. In the 2016 book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams" edited by Edward Gross and Mark A. Altman, the William Riker actor expressed regret that "The Next Generation" lacked some of the famous bickering dynamic that Kirk, Spock, and McCoy became known for.

"I only wish we'd found a way to have the irony and tongue-in-cheek banter of the triumvirate of the original. Picard, Data, and Riker should have that," Frakes said. "We had our own relationship, but there are moments between Kirk, Spock, and McCoy that I've always envied. That's a small complaint in a show that I was very proud to be a part of."