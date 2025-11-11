Fox Sets 2026 Midseason Schedule: American Dad! And The Masked Singer Return Dates, The Simpsons' 800th Episode And More
Fox on Tuesday unveiled its 2026 midseason schedule, which includes the series premieres of Josh Charles' "Best Medicine" and Patrick Dempsey's "Memory of a Killer," as well as the highly anticipated return of "American Dad!" to the network's Animation Domination lineup.
"Best Medicine," which stars Charles ("The Good Wife") as a big city surgeon who pivots to working as a general practicioner in an East Coast fishing village, is the first new series to premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 6 (8/7c). And "Memory of a Killer," in which Dempsey ("Grey's Anatomy") plays a serial killer struggling with early-onset Alzheimer's disease, follows on Monday, Jan. 26 (9 pm).
The new year will also bring back some of Fox's biggest hits for new seasons, including "The Masked Singer," which returns with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 7 (8 pm), and "Animal Control," which returns for Season 4 on Thursday, Jan. 15 at (9 pm).
Read on for some highlights of Fox's 2026 midseason schedule, as well as a breakdown of all the premieres and finale dates you'll need to prepare your viewing accordingly. Once you've taken it all in, drop a comment with your thoughts. Which new shows will you check out? Which returning shows are you most excited to have back? And which departing shows will you miss?
Animation Domination Welcomes Back American Dad! and Family Guy, Celebrates The Simpsons' 800th Episode
One of the highlights of Fox's announcement is all to do with the network's Animation Domination block. "The Simpsons" will air its milestone 800th episode on Sunday, Feb. 15 (8 pm), followed by its Season 37 finale at 8:30 pm.
But while one TV family says goodbye, another says hello. "Family Guy" returns later that night (9:30 pm) with its Season 24 premiere, which also happens to be its 450th episode overall.
Sunday, Feb. 22 will bring another highly anticipated return with the Season 20 premiere of "American Dad!" at 9 pm. Created by "Family Guy" boss Seth MacFarlane, "American Dad!" originally debuted on Fox in 2014 before relocating to TBS.
January 2025 Premieres and Finales on Fox
MONDAY, JAN. 5
8 pm "Celebrity Name That Tune" (season finale)
TUESDAY, JAN. 6
8 pm "Best Medicine" (series premiere)
9 pm "Doc" (winter premiere)
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 7
8 pm "The Masked Singer" (special two-hour Season 14 premiere)
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 14
8 pm "The Masked Singer" (time period premiere)
9 pm "Fear Factor: House of Fear" (series premiere)
THURSDAY, JAN. 15
8 pm "Hell's Kitchen" (new episode)
9 pm "Animal Control" (Season 4 premiere)
9:30 pm "Going Dutch" (Season 2 premiere)
THURSDAY, JAN. 22
8 pm "Hell's Kitchen" (Season 24 finale)
9 pm "Animal Control" (new episode)
9 pm "Going Dutch" (new episode)
MONDAY, JAN. 26
8 pm "Extracted" (Season 2 premiere)
9 pm "Memory of a Killer" (series premiere)
THURSDAY, JAN. 29
8 pm "Next Level Chef" (Season 5 premiere)
9 pm "Animal Control" (new episode)
9:30 pm "Going Dutch" (new episode)
February 2025 Premieres and Finales on Fox
SUNDAY, FEB. 15
8 pm "The Simpsons" (special 800th episode)
8:30 pm "The Simpsons" (new episode, Season 37 finale)
9 pm "Universal Basic Guys" (new episode)
9:30 pm "Family Guy" (Season 24 premiere, 450th episode)
SUNDAY, FEB. 22
8 pm "Family Guy" (time period premiere)
8:30 pm "Universal Basic Guys" (new episode)
9 pm "American Dad!" (Season 20 premiere)
9:30 pm "Family Guy" (new episode)
SUNDAY, MARCH 22, 22 & APRIL 5
8 pm "The Faithful" (new event series)