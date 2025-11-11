Fox Sets 2026 Midseason Schedule: American Dad! And The Masked Singer Return Dates, The Simpsons' 800th Episode And More

Fox on Tuesday unveiled its 2026 midseason schedule, which includes the series premieres of Josh Charles' "Best Medicine" and Patrick Dempsey's "Memory of a Killer," as well as the highly anticipated return of "American Dad!" to the network's Animation Domination lineup.

"Best Medicine," which stars Charles ("The Good Wife") as a big city surgeon who pivots to working as a general practicioner in an East Coast fishing village, is the first new series to premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 6 (8/7c). And "Memory of a Killer," in which Dempsey ("Grey's Anatomy") plays a serial killer struggling with early-onset Alzheimer's disease, follows on Monday, Jan. 26 (9 pm).

The new year will also bring back some of Fox's biggest hits for new seasons, including "The Masked Singer," which returns with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 7 (8 pm), and "Animal Control," which returns for Season 4 on Thursday, Jan. 15 at (9 pm).

Read on for some highlights of Fox's 2026 midseason schedule, as well as a breakdown of all the premieres and finale dates you'll need to prepare your viewing accordingly. Once you've taken it all in, drop a comment with your thoughts. Which new shows will you check out? Which returning shows are you most excited to have back? And which departing shows will you miss?