Alien: Earth Renewed For Season 2 At FX

We're not safe from the xenomorphs yet: FX has renewed "Alien: Earth" for a second season, TVLine has learned. The renewal is part of a new overall deal that series creator Noah Hawley has signed with FX.

"It has been our great privilege to work with Noah for more than a decade on some of FX's best and biggest shows, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership well into the future," FX chairman John Landgraf said in a statement. "Noah never stops surprising us with truly original stories — and his unique ability to bring them to vibrant life as a director and producer as well as writer makes him extraordinary. We can't wait to get to work on the next season of 'Alien: Earth,' as well as some equally exciting future projects in advanced development."

An extension of the "Alien" film franchise, "Alien: Earth" stars Sydney Chandler as Wendy, a human-robot hybrid who helps humanity fight back when a spaceship crashes on Earth, releasing not only the deadly xenomorphs but a host of other lethal alien species. Season 1 wrapped up in September with a finale that saw Wendy and her hybrid friends win their freedom from Boy Kavalier, the tech trillionaire who created them. (Read our finale post mortem with Hawley here.) Season 2 will begin filming in London next year.

Before the show was renewed, Hawley told TVLine about his plans for a possible Season 2, noting that if Season 1 was about the initial levels of alien containment being broken, then "Season 2 feels like it's about, well, what's next, right? The island can't contain them anymore. What's next? There are too many wild cards, too many moving pieces, Yutani is landing... so it's an expansion in scope, which I think is important."



