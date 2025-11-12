10 TV Episodes That Were Banned After Backlash

Although Hollywood has often been home to rebels and rule-breakers, censorship has always been a central aspect of the industry's output. Since its inception, television programming has been overseen by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which was originally established to regulate radio broadcasts. In 1978, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed the FCC's ability to regulate television programs based on standards of indecency, on the grounds that TVs are often central to the home and "uniquely accessible" to children.

The FCC's power waxes and wanes depending on the political administration, and TV networks often take it upon themselves to censor content before it becomes subject to further scrutiny. In addition, local TV stations have the power to regulate what appears on their airwaves, as do other countries broadcasting television from the United States. In other instances, TV networks censor their content due to backlash from viewers, responding to consumer pressure rather than governmental regulation.

Now that we've brushed up on our history, it's time to explore some fascinating examples of TV episodes that were removed from the air following actual or expected controversy.