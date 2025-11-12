What Happened To The Cast Of Little House On The Prairie

It's epic. It's all-American. Sometimes it's overly sentimental; other times, triumphant. It offers classic good guys, stands against prejudice, and isn't afraid to make fools of its characters sometimes. It's "Little House on the Prairie," which lasted nine seasons and three TV movies, most of which did not, in fact, take place on a prairie, but rather in the creekside town of Walnut Grove. Fans forgive that fact, as well as the other key fact that it deviates significantly from the original autobiographical books by Laura Ingalls Wilder. Executive producers Ed Friendly and Michael Landon disagreed on that last point, but Landon won out, realizing that if the show were to have longevity, it would need more than just the books as source material. (The Netflix reboot may change that.)

It has been 50-plus years since the series first aired, and many of the characters who played middle-aged adults on the show are no longer with us. Most of the kids still are, though. Let's take a look at what happened to the main cast of "Little House on the Prairie."