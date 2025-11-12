Dancing With The Stars Reveals Its Semifinalists In Nostalgic Anniversary Episode — Plus, Tom Bergeron Returns!

Nope, you didn't accidentally tune in to a 2017 "Dancing With the Stars" broadcast on Tuesday night. As part of the ABC series' 20th birthday celebration, former host Tom Bergeron — who was unceremoniously booted from the show in 2020 — returned in a guest judge capacity alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli, and briefly shared hosting duties with Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. Boy, had we missed him.

But the "Dancing" nostalgia didn't stop with Bergeron's seat at the dais. Rather, Tuesday's broadcast was a lovely two-hour foxtrot down memory lane, including the returns of the original Season 1 pros for the opening number, and surprisingly crucial visits from previous Mirrorball-winning celebrities, who participated in the evening's relay dances.

During the relays, two couples went head-to-head in the same style; halfway through the routine, the first pair would leave the dance floor, and the other would take over to finish it out, but only one couple could win the relay and snag two bonus points from the judges. But! Instead of dancing with their usual pros, this season's amateurs were instead paired with celebrities who won "Dancing With the Stars" in the past. A bit of a gamble, but the ambition paid off, no?

Keep scrolling to see the full results of Tuesday's episode — including the winners of the aforementioned relays — then hit the comments and tell us: Do you agree with these semifinalists?