WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Thursday: Colbert Signs Off, SkyMed Returns, The Boroughs Debuts, And More

By Claire Franken
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert CBS

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Thursday: "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" ends, "SkyMed" Season 4 scrubs in, and "The Boroughs" debuts on Netflix.

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Showtimes for May 21, 2026

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The Boroughs

Netflix EIGHT-EPISODE BINGE

Series premiere: In a seemingly picturesque retirement community, a group of unlikely heroes (including Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O'Hare, Clarke Peters, and Bill Pullman) must band together to stop a monstrous threat from stealing the one thing they don't have — time.

Kyle Larson vs. The Double

Prime Video

In this documentary, NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson embarks on a two-year quest to complete one of auto racing's most demanding challenges.

On the Roam

HBO Max

Take a deep dive into the world of music as Jason visits the Gibson garage to rebuild instruments and explore the craftsmanship behind their sound.

SkyMed

Paramount+ EIGHT-EPISODE BINGE

Season 4 premiere: Chief Nurse Hayley and Chief Pilot Wheezer audition rookie medics and pilots to join the team.

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Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

CBS TWO EPISODES

Season 2 finale: Mandy and Jim butt heads when they take over the store for a sick Georgie and Ruben; Georgie and Mandy take matters into their own hands when Mary starts warming up to Fagenbacher.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

MTV

The gang heads to Boston to take over the iconic Fenway Park and check out a bar where everyone knows your name.

Next Level Chef

Fox

Season 5 finale: The three remaining chefs must create a dish on each level in just 90 minutes; only one chef is crowned the winner.

Scrabble

The CW

Contestants engage in a war of words for their chance to win $10,000. 

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Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear

Fox PART 2 OF 2

Contestants push through another 24 hours with no sleep — facing tarantulas, needles, electrocution, and a disgusting sushi showdown; one competitor wins the $50,000 grand prize.

Ghosts

CBS TWO EPISODES

Season 5 finale: Sam and Jay join forces with the ghosts to protect the mansion; a trip abroad could determine Woodstone's fate; James Austin Johnson guest-stars. 

Hacks

HBO Max

While Ava pitches her reboot, Deborah prepares to take the stage for the biggest show of her career — which looks much different than she imagined.

Half Man

HBO

Niall and Ava face major life changes as Ruben struggles with his relationship; an impulsive choice between Mona and Niall has serious consequences for all involved.

Trivial Pursuit

The CW

A college professor tackles the six iconic categories in hopes of winning $20,000 for his parents' 50th anniversary.

Welcome to Wrexham

FXX

The pressure on Wrexham AFC mounts as the pricey new players struggle to gel while the women's team adjusts to a new leader.

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Elsbeth

CBS

Season 3 finale: A minor royal's mysterious death at New York's most legendary hotel brings Elsbeth into a world of faded elegance, cabaret, and murder; Patti LuPone and Michael Urie guest-star. 

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The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

CBS

Series finale: Expect surprise guests in Colbert's final show, which is set to run past 12:37 a.m. (ABC's Jimmy Kimmel and NBC's Jimmy Fallon are taking Thursday off in solidarity with Colbert.)

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