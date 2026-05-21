What To Watch Thursday: Colbert Signs Off, SkyMed Returns, The Boroughs Debuts, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" ends, "SkyMed" Season 4 scrubs in, and "The Boroughs" debuts on Netflix.
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Showtimes for May 21, 2026
The Boroughs
Series premiere: In a seemingly picturesque retirement community, a group of unlikely heroes (including Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O'Hare, Clarke Peters, and Bill Pullman) must band together to stop a monstrous threat from stealing the one thing they don't have — time.
Kyle Larson vs. The Double
In this documentary, NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson embarks on a two-year quest to complete one of auto racing's most demanding challenges.
On the Roam
Take a deep dive into the world of music as Jason visits the Gibson garage to rebuild instruments and explore the craftsmanship behind their sound.
SkyMed
Season 4 premiere: Chief Nurse Hayley and Chief Pilot Wheezer audition rookie medics and pilots to join the team.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
Season 2 finale: Mandy and Jim butt heads when they take over the store for a sick Georgie and Ruben; Georgie and Mandy take matters into their own hands when Mary starts warming up to Fagenbacher.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
The gang heads to Boston to take over the iconic Fenway Park and check out a bar where everyone knows your name.
Next Level Chef
Season 5 finale: The three remaining chefs must create a dish on each level in just 90 minutes; only one chef is crowned the winner.
Scrabble
Contestants engage in a war of words for their chance to win $10,000.
Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear
Contestants push through another 24 hours with no sleep — facing tarantulas, needles, electrocution, and a disgusting sushi showdown; one competitor wins the $50,000 grand prize.
Ghosts
Season 5 finale: Sam and Jay join forces with the ghosts to protect the mansion; a trip abroad could determine Woodstone's fate; James Austin Johnson guest-stars.
Hacks
While Ava pitches her reboot, Deborah prepares to take the stage for the biggest show of her career — which looks much different than she imagined.
Half Man
Niall and Ava face major life changes as Ruben struggles with his relationship; an impulsive choice between Mona and Niall has serious consequences for all involved.
Trivial Pursuit
A college professor tackles the six iconic categories in hopes of winning $20,000 for his parents' 50th anniversary.
Welcome to Wrexham
The pressure on Wrexham AFC mounts as the pricey new players struggle to gel while the women's team adjusts to a new leader.
Elsbeth
Season 3 finale: A minor royal's mysterious death at New York's most legendary hotel brings Elsbeth into a world of faded elegance, cabaret, and murder; Patti LuPone and Michael Urie guest-star.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Series finale: Expect surprise guests in Colbert's final show, which is set to run past 12:37 a.m. (ABC's Jimmy Kimmel and NBC's Jimmy Fallon are taking Thursday off in solidarity with Colbert.)