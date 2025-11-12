Stana Katic To Lead CIA Spy Drama Entangled, Created By Absentia EP

After working in the NYPD on "Castle," followed by the FBI on "Asbentia," Stana Katic is taking on a new role with the next logical organization: the CIA.

Katic is set to star in "Entangled," a new spy drama created by Will Pascoe, who previously worked with Katic as an executive producer and showrunner on "Absentia," Deadline reports.

Inspired by actual CIA intelligence officers Meredith and Freddie Woodruff, "Entangled" follows a married couple — Abby Sullivan (Katic) and her husband Jim (not yet cast) — who must "juggle their responsibilities as spies and parents while stationed overseas in one of the world's most dangerous countries."

In addition to writing, Pascoe will serve as showrunner of "Entangled," executive-producing alongside Katic, Meredith Woodruff, Jeff Frost, John Sipher, Jerry O'Shea, and Rachel Harner. Meredith Woodruff will also consult on the project; her husband was killed in action in 1993. A network or streamer is not yet attached to the project.

Katic is best known for playing NYPD homicide detective-turned-captain Kate Beckett on ABC's "Castle," on which she starred opposite Nathan Fillion for eight seasons (2009–2016). She followed that by headlining AXN's psychological thriller "Absentia," which was streamed Stateside by Prime Video, for three seasons (2017–2020). Katic's most recent TV appearance came in a 2024 episode of Fox's "Murder in a Small Town." Prior to her breakout role on "Castle," Katic played recurring characters on huge shows like FX's "The Shield," NBC's "ER," Fox's "24" and NBC's "Heroes."

Katic Nation, are you excited to see her back on your screens, wherever "Entangled" lands? Drop a comment with your thoughts on her new TV role below.