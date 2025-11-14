What To Watch Friday: David Duchovny In Malice, Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: David Duchovny stars in Prime Video's "Malice," the Jonas Brothers spread Christmas cheer on Disney+, and HBO chronicles the relationship of John Lennon and Yoko Ono.
Showtimes for Friday, November 14, 2025
A Very Jonas Christmas Movie
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families.
Come See Me in the Good Light
The film presents the unexpectedly funny love story of poets Andrea Gibson and Megan Falley who face an incurable cancer diagnosis with joy, wit and an unshakable partnership.
The Creep Tapes
Season 2 premiere: A copycat killer going by the name of “Joseph” meets his match.
Eddington
In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) and mayor (Pedro Pascal) sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, N.M.
In Your Dreams
In this animated feature, a sister and brother journey into the wildly absurd landscape of their own dreams to ask the wish-granting Sandman for the perfect family.
LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails
Hawkeye and The Avengers have made saving the world look easy. But now they face their wildest threat yet: social media!
The Last Frontier
A mysterious new suspect is interrogated; Frank’s secret comes to light.
Malice
Series premiere: David Duchovny, Carice van Houten and Jack Whitehall lead a class-skewering revenge story set against the backdrop of Greece.
Nobody 2
Workaholic assassin Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk) takes his family on a much-needed vacation to the small tourist town of Plummerville. However, he soon finds himself in the crosshairs of a corrupt theme park operator, a shady sheriff and a bloodthirsty crime boss.
Pluribus
The World just wants to help — which infuriates Carol; a heart-to-heart conversation ends with a bang.
NBA on Prime
The Miami Heat visits the New York Knicks; then at 9:30 pm, the Golden State Warriors take on the San Antonio Spurs.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Liza Koshy, Paul Walter Hauser and Phoebe Robinson spin the wheel for charity.
Happy's Place
After Bobbie and Emmett's big moment, Bobbie is still unsure how Emmett truly feels about her, prompting Bobbie to do the unthinkable and give Emmett a birthday gift.
Mistletoe Murders
When Sam's old partner is murdered guarding a high-profile painting, Emily teaches Sam to sleuth off the grid, uncovering more of Emily's past.
One to One: John & Yoko
The documentary offers a rare and revelatory inside look at John Lennon and Yoko Ono's first year in New York City in the early 1970s.
Power Book IV: Force
Tommy's ambition sets him on a dangerous path, testing his alliances and endangering those closest to him.
Sheriff Country
A high-stakes transport mission puts Sheriff Mickey Fox and Deputy Boone on edge as they race against time to protect a vulnerable witness.
Stumble
Courteney decides to use Media Day as a way to recruit new cheerleaders and push her team to get back on that mat.
Fire Country
The team responds to a dangerous fire at the local drive-in movie theater where they must enlist civilians to help stop the spread; Bode and Sharon wrestle with the weight of holding secrets from each other.
Great Performances: Twelfth Night
Lupita Nyong'o, Peter Dinklage, Sandra Oh and Jesse Tyler Ferguson star in this Shakespearean comedy of mistaken identity.
Boston Blue
Danny and Lena take on a high-stakes murder case that leads to one of Boston’s most infamous unsolved crimes; a complex shooting case sparks debate over accountability and parenting.