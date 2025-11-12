NBC Sets 2026 Midseason Schedule: Tracy Morgan's Tina Fey Sitcom, Revamped Voice, Hunting Party Season 2 And More Dates Revealed

NBC on Wednesday unveiled its 2026 midseason schedule, which includes the series premiere of Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe's new Tina Fey comedy, the homecoming of several legendary coaches to "The Voice," and of course, return dates for your #OneChicago and "Law & Order" favorites.

The first major scripted debut of the new year is the second season of "The Hunting Party," which premieres Thursday, Jan. 8 (10/9c). "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins," which stars Morgan as a disgraced former professional football player rehabbing his image with the help of an award-winning filmmaker (Radcliffe), makes its debut on Monday, Feb. 23 with a two-episode premiere at 8 pm.

And then there's Season 29 of "The Voice," which is now being called "The Voice: Battle of Champions." As previously announced, the highly anticipated new format includes the returns of Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and John Legend as coaches. That kicks off immediately following "Reggie Dinkins" on Monday, Feb. 23 at 9 pm.

Read on for a full breakdown of NBC's 2026 midseason premiere schedule. Once you've taken it all in, drop a comment with your thoughts. Which new shows will you check out? And which returning shows are you most excited to have back?