A kiss is one of the most indelible images you can find in TV and movies. Kissing was also one of the first phenomena ever captured on film, as seen in Eadweard Muybridge's 1887 series of moving images, "The Kiss." Kissing can stand in for many things, including love, sexual attraction, friendship, or any other emotion the plot necessitates.

In television, kisses can become iconic water-cooler moments. Think of your favorite first kisses on TV, often long-awaited encounters that come after years of tension. How many fans spent years waiting for Mulder and Scully to kiss? In most cases, these TV kisses were scripted, presumably written after considerable deliberation in the writers' room.

Sometimes, though, the spontaneous decisions of actors give a scene the extra spark it needs. As viewers, we love learning about ad-libbed moments where performers try out their interpretation of the material. Fans ate it up when Christopher Meloni revealed he improvised his "Love you" line on "Law & Order: SVU."

Improvised kissing scenes represent the pinnacle of this sort of behind-the-scenes intrigue, which is why we've compiled this list for you. Some of these kisses are romantic, some are sexy, and others are downright silly, but they all have one thing in common: They weren't written in the script. Here are 10 TV kissing scenes you didn't know were improvised.