Survivor 49 Recap: Can't We Just Enjoy A Regular Ol' Merge Anymore?

The winners also earned (there's that pesky word again) a DIY deli lunch. Plus, the last man or woman standing won an unknown advantage. That's... a whole lot of goings-on going on. (Too many if you ask me. But you didn't.) After the cookie crumbled, Savannah was declared the winner after a showdown with Yellow Sophie, securing safety for Steven, Kristina (who found an idol this episode), Blue Sophi and Alex. Hooray for them, but one big bummer for Sage, Rizo, MC, Jawan and Sophie With an E.

This was a big turnaround for the self-proclaimed "hot grim reaper." Just earlier in the episode, Savannah was in tears, saying that feeling on the outs brought back some trauma from an old job of hers where she was obscenely ostracized by her news team. In fact, she was at such a rock bottom having just been blindsided by Jawan and Sage that she had entered self-preservation mode! (I'd argue that one should be in self-preservation mode for the entire game, but OK. Someone's been pret-ty comfortable all the way at the top!) But hitting rock bottom and becoming belle of the ball in the same episode? Talk about a recovery!

Savannah also received an advantage. She would not only be boating over to attend Tribal Council with the losers, but she had an option: Have a say in who went home by voting alongside the other five, or save her extra vote to use at a later date. She smartly chose the latter, opting to use it when her hide is in trouble down the line.

When it came time to strategize, Sage and Jawan still wanted Rizo out. But Rizo's well-known immunity idol more or less took him off the table. MC and Sophie still wanted to take the shot at him, hoping to make him feel comfortable enough to not play it, but that option quickly fizzled, especially once Savannah joined in on the fun.