Survivor's [Spoiler] Explains Secret Tribal Council Whispers, Something That 'I Didn't Feel Right About'

The following contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of "Survivor 49"!

MC thought she was past it. The Final 10 players had officially made the merge and were excitedly looking down the road to settle into the post-merge game of "Survivor 49." But Jeff had other plans: The dooming split Tribal Council had returned!

In Wednesday's episode (read our full recap here), the players were separated into two teams and after a hard-fought immunity challenge won by Savannah, five players found themselves immune from the vote. After the unlucky rock draw, MC found herself on a team with mostly former Uli members, especially after a new twist allowed challenge winner Savannah to join the opposite side and attend Tribal Council with the losers. With her Rizo plan fizzling, MC discovered that her ally Sophie had been gunning for her, which caused Tribal Council to erupt into chaos in the season's very first live Tribal. But having played her immunity idol the week prior, MC was vulnerable to the vote and became the second member of the Season 49 jury.

Below, MC reveals to TVLine what she whispered into Jawan's ear, how the split Tribal Council messed up her plans, and why she ultimately had to fight back against Sophie With An E.

TVLINE | We have to start here: What did you whisper to Jawan at Tribal Council before the vote? You said you had "one more big ask."

MICHELLE "MC" CHUKWUJEKWU | Yes, so I will take you on a little bit of a journey. That favor started with something that I had asked Jawan back at camp before Tribal Council. When Sophie said that she was going to put a vote on Jawan, that made me feel uncomfortable because I know that Nate had been voted out previously and after watching Season 42, I know how I felt when I saw multiple Black people on the jury in a row, and I didn't want that to happen again. So, that is what prompted me to go speak with Jawan and tell him about what Sophie said. So when I went to Jawan, I had an out of game conversation with him and I said this could wreck my game. I told him everything that I just told you and I said that I will be on his side and I would vote with him against Sophie. He ended up freaking out and telling everybody at camp, and I think that made it messier and probably ended up flipping the vote on me, which is very ironic.

But he had told me that they were going to vote for me and so at camp, I had asked him to fight for me and to try to get the vote on Sophie. Since I had done him a favor, he could do me a favor. So that was the first ask, and then at Tribal Council, I was asking him again to just put some votes on Sophie. I knew there were going to be at least two votes on me with Rizo and Savannah. I wanted to put two votes on Sophie and two votes on Rizo, so I was asking him to stick with that plan because if it was a tie and Rizo didn't use his idol, we would be able to re-vote and then we could then all vote for Rizo.