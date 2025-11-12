Why Eddie Murphy Refused To Return To SNL For Three Decades

Eddie Murphy was one of the biggest stars to ever grace the Studio 8H stage as a "Saturday Night Live" cast member. But once he left the show, he didn't come back for a very long time.

Murphy was just 19 years old (!) when he joined "SNL" as a cast member in 1980, and he quickly became the show's breakout star, carrying the load during a particularly rough patch for the NBC sketch comedy staple with classic characters like "Mr. Robinson's Neighborhood" and his Buckwheat impression. "I was really, really young," Murphy says in his new Netflix documentary "Being Eddie," which began streaming Wednesday. "I'd get on 'Saturday Night Live', and I'm a teenager. It's a bunch of career-defining stuff that happened really early on, when I was just a baby."

Murphy's "SNL" stint led to a string of hit movies like "48 Hours," "Trading Places" and "Beverly Hills Cop" that made him a film superstar, and he left the "SNL" cast in 1984. But it took more than three decades for him to return to the show that launched his career. In "Being Eddie," Murphy opens up about the "SNL" slam that led to the rift, and who he really blames for the bad blood.