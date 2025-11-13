Chicago Fire Fall Finale Puts Severide's Life In Danger — Plus, Pascal Receives Game-Changing News

The "Chicago Fire" fall finale is putting out some fires — but it's starting a couple of big ones, too.

In Wednesday's episode, Firehouse 51 jumps into action to put out a fire at a local school. Luckily, it's a weekend, so classes aren't in session. The team only rescues one victim; the custodian is the only one working that day, since the principal, who usually clocks in on the weekends, was running late.

When Severide and the rest of the squad go back to the scene to investigate how the fire began, they discover gasoline on a scorched coffee machine. They begin to suspect that this wasn't an accident; someone started this fire, but why?

They talk to a student who shares an interesting tidbit of information: A group of his peers operate a Facebook page targeted at taking down the principal, who has been accused of a range of misdeeds. Wondering if they've just found a motive for arson, Severide and Van Meter head to the principal's home late at night to share their findings. The administrator ushers them inside his apartment building for a proper conversation.

Then, the camera pans out so we can see the trio standing together in the hallway of an upper level in the building. Down below, a hooded figure is seen in the vestibule, emptying a carton of gasoline all over the entryway. The lower level stairwell ignites, seemingly leaving Severide, Van Meter and the principal all trapped above.