The Golden Bachelor Finale: Did Mel Finally Commit To Peg Or Cindy? Or Neither? (Plus, Vote In Our Poll!)

That leaves Mel with just Peg left to receive his final rose. But is he even ready to commit to her? (And how thrilled must she be to be Mel's choice by default?) Mel comes knocking on her door to tell her that Cindy left, but he assures her: "I still want me and you." Peg is a little nervous, though, that Mel couldn't give Cindy a straight answer about a commitment. And rightfully so!

But Peg's first meeting with Mel's sons goes great, and when the big day arrives, Mel decides to turn off his analytical brain for once: "I'm ready to listen to my heart... and that's because of Peg." At the final rose ceremony, Mel presents her with a ring... but he doesn't ask her to marry her, instead asking her to "give us time to figure out together what our future holds." Peg happily accepts the ring — and the final rose. So congratulations to the not-engaged couple!

Mel and Peg join Jesse on the live show, and though they seem happy, when Peg says of Mel, "He doesn't have integrity, he is integrity," the audience can only muster up tepid applause. Jesse prods them about their level of commitment, and Peg deflects any talk of an engagement: "That's a love story that we get to write." But they do say they're in love with each other, so that's a step up from "I like you a lot," we guess. Jesse quickly closes the book on these two so we can move on to interview a shiny new object: our new Bachelorette, Taylor Frankie Paul, straight from "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives." But if you look closely, after Gerry's ugly split in Season 1 and now this less-than-storybook ending, "The Golden Bachelor" might be getting a little tarnished.



