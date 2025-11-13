What To Watch Thursday: ABC Fall Finales, Mormon Wives Returns, Beast In Me Premiere And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" returns, Claire Danes headlines "The Beast in Me," and "9-1-1," "9-1-1: Nashville" and "Grey's Anatomy" go on hiatus.
Showtimes for Thursday, November 13, 2025
The Real Housewives of Orange County
The ladies question Tamra's intentions regarding Jenn's old photo; Gina addresses comments about Heather's career; Jenn receives a phone call from Ryan with shocking information about Katie.
Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake
While Cake explores a career in television, a heartbroken Fionna takes a walk down memory lane; Huntress Wizard searches for a way home.
The Beast in Me
Series premiere: An author (Claire Danes) investigates her neighbor (Matthew Rhys), who is a prime suspect in his wife's murder.
Blue Lights
Season 3 premiere: The arrest of young drug dealer Sandy McKnight begins to expose a criminal conspiracy involving every level of Belfast's society.
Carl Weber's The Family Business
Juan and Consuela celebrate their nuptials; LC presents Junior with explosive, life-altering results.
The Kardashians
Khloé and Kris shop for a family home in the afterlife; Kim prepares to wrap on set of "All's Fair" as new information threatens everything she's built.
Married at First Sight
As the retreat winds down, one couple makes amends while the others begin planning for the future; one pair confronts deep issues and questions the fate of their marriage.
My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story
The two-part docuseries tells the harrowing true story of how LaRue ("All My Children," "CSI: Miami") and her daughter endured 12 years of terror at the hands of a relentless stalker.
Reasonable Doubt
Season 3 finale: The final verdict forces everyone to deal with the emotional fallout; devastating losses shatter Jax’s foundation and force her to reevaluate where her value truly lies. (Previously renewed.)
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
Season 3 premiere: #MomTok is back, but damaging revelations and allegations threaten its future; when the pursuit of the truth calls character into question, a war over morality begins.
Tiffany Haddish Goes Off
Haddish journeys to Africa on a four-week-long girls trip with her three closest childhood friends.
Unicorn Academy: Chapter 4
A mysterious mystery is ahoof! When Winter Solstice celebrations go awry, the Sapphires set out to save the day — and discover the holiday's true spirit.
9-1-1
Fall finale: Athena must revisit a painful part of her past when answering a call for help; the 118 takes a big step forward.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
Georgie's jealousy rears its head when Mandy gets sent on an overnight work trip with her ex and current boss, Scott; Jim and Audrey panic when they find a pregnancy test in Connor's trash.
Hell's Kitchen
In the team challenge, contestants must decode ingredients spelled in the style of license plates; in lieu of a traditional dinner service, the lowest-scoring chefs face off.
Law & Order
When a high school sports star is murdered, the police find several suspects trying to make money off the victim's talent; David Ajala ("Star Trek: Discovery") debuts as Riley's new partner.
Thursday Night Football
The New York Jets face off against the New England Patriots at Massachusetts' Gillette Stadium.
Ghosts
Trevor's relationship with his daughter is strained when he pushes her to follow a career in finance over poetry; Jay confronts labor unrest at the restaurant.
9-1-1: Nashville
Fall finale: As Don, Blue and Ryan take extreme measures to prevent a distillery explosion, the 9-1-1 call center is disrupted by budget cuts and hackers; Blythe faces an emergency of her own.
Law & Order: SVU
The SVU must determine fact from fantasy when a famous author twists the details of a serious crime; Fin has a challenging day at work.
Matlock
Matty and Olympia continue to test the boundaries of their friendship while helping a group of nuns; Olympia and Sarah become roped into secretive activities within the firm.
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test
The remaining recruits carry tires, ropes and chains up a mountain; contestants are split into two teams to attempt an extraction operation and are uplifted by heartwarming messages from home.
Elsbeth
Elsbeth investigates a crisis manager who vanished inside a billionaire's panic room; Tony Hale ("Veep") and Henny Russell ("Orange Is the New Black") guest-star.
Grey's Anatomy
Fall finale: Grey Sloan takes in patients following a catastrophic bus accident; Teddy and Owen have an awkward encounter; Richard tests Bailey's patience.