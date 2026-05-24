What To Watch Sunday: Rick And Morty Returns, Tracker And Marshals Wrap, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: "Rick and Morty" is back, and "Tracker" and "Marshals" wrap for the season.
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Showtimes for May 24, 2026
Bad Thoughts
Season 2 premiere: Comedian Tom Segura navigates unthinkable situations and fantasies within a cinematic world.
Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix
Race weekend culminates with the main event.
County Rescue
The County Rescue team provides support for the Tunnels 2 Towers marathon as Andy meets the new team members.
Marshals
Season 1 finale: After an assassination attempt against Broken Rock chairman Rainwater, Kayce protects him while the marshals race to discover who’s targeting him.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
As Kelli navigates the pressure surrounding her business and personal life, Porsha is torn between Mike and Sway; Phaedra hosts a sound bath in hopes of restoring peace, but things take a turn.
WWE Rivals
Season 6 premiere: Gabriel Iglesias takes us through the rivalries of Ric Flair vs. Randy "Macho Man" Savage, and Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch.
The Audacity
Duncan is ready to disrupt with P.I.N.A.T.A.; JoAnne contends with the consequences of her counsel; Anushka takes the lead; Martin has a decision to make.
Disaster: The Chernobyl Disaster
Docuseries finale: As the USSR collapses, an investigation uncovers the cause of the accident and scale of the Soviet cover up; today, Chernobyl's toxic legacy persists as the nuclear exclusion zone becomes a war zone, raising fears of another disaster.
Euphoria
A synopsis for Episode 7 wasn't available at press time.
The Real Housewives of Rhode Island
Trivia night turns tense as feuds flare and a car ride sparks drama.
Tracker
Season 3 finale: Colter and Russell search for a victim of a nefarious research project.
The Way Home
Elliot becomes engrossed with uncovering more of his mother's secret history and recruits Kat's help; Jacob reacclimatizes to life in Port Haven.
Rick and Morty
Season 9 premiere: Rick and Morty are back — and there's no AI slop, just Grade A organic slop, made by real humans with real human traits like back hair and cysts.