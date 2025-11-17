What To Watch Monday: Real Housewives Retrospective, Gingerbread House Competition And More
On TV this Monday: Andy Cohen celebrates 20 years of "Real Housewives," "Gingerbread Land" begins and "St. Denis Medical" celebrates nurses.
Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks
The three-part docuseries celebrates the history and legacy of Universal Destinations & Experiences.
Gabby's Dollhouse
Season 12 premiere: Gabby and the Gabby Cats' latest adventures include meeting the Wizard of Meow, serving tasty treats in Cakey’s Cabinet Cafe and playing a purr-rific game show.
Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway
Hosted by series lead Erika Henningsen, the concert event features performances of songs from Seasons 1 and 2 by Henningsen, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Christian Borle, Jessica Vosk, Jeremy Jordan, and Krystina Alabado, with special appearances by Stephanie Beatriz, Kimiko Glenn, Vivienne Medrano, Sam Haft, and Richard Horvitz.
June Farms
The eight-part docuseries features Matt Baumgartner, an accomplished but demanding entrepreneur, who runs the farm, restaurant/bar and events space with the help of a team of well-intentioned 20-somethings who aren't always on the same page as their detail-obsessed boss.
Selena y Los Dinos
The documentary celebrates the life and legacy of the Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla, who along with her family performed, triumphed and redefined genres, captured through never-before-seen footage from the family's personal archive.
Sex, Money, Murder
The eight-part docuseries explores a string of strip club murders that shook communities across the U.S. from the late '90s to the mid-2000s.
NBA Monday
The Milwaukee Bucks go up against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Below Deck Mediterranean
The deck team comes under fire for being too lax on the job; a promotion on the interior leaves a stew feeling envious; an unexpected hook-up sends shock waves through the crew.
Finding Mr. Christmas
The hunks slide through a messy Festive Face Off before cleaning up for the Mr. Talent show; with Hallmark superfans as guest judges, the guys are faced with tough questions; the elimination delivers a shocking twist.
Holiday Baking Championship
The teams create over-the-top holiday wreath desserts, and the team who won the previous challenge gets to pick a naughty or nice advantage.
Name That Tune
Fitness icon Jillian Michaels competes against actor Ron Funches; a barre instructor goes head-to-head with a nursing student.
The Neighborhood
Calvin receives an unexpected honor that sparks mixed emotions; Malcolm's ghostwriting gig takes a wild turn after a viral outburst from his celebrity client (played by "Greek" vet Amber Stevens West).
St. Denis Medical
Ron and Bruce butt heads at a medical conference; Joyce tries to show her nurses some love for Nurse Appreciation Week; Enuka Okuma ("Workin' Moms") guest-stars.
WWE RAW
Celebrate the legacy of a true WWE legend at Madison Square Garden, as John Cena makes his final appearance.
Monday Night Football
The Dallas Cowboys go up against the Las Vegas Raiders.
DMV
After Colette learns that Noa is dating someone, Ceci encourages her to fight for him using magic; Barb tries to find out who is defacing DMV property with childishly inappropriate drawings.
Baked With Love: Holiday
Sugar and spice are not so nice in an ornamental doughnut challenge, including a surprise ingredient, followed by a gingerbread build.
Celebrity Weakest Link
Eight celebrities who have shared the stage with host Jane Lynch — including Laverne Cox, Andy Richter, Ron Funches, Adam Pally, Joel Kim Booster, Carson Kressley, Jon Lovitz and Cheri Oteri — compete for charity.
FBI
The team investigates a drug trafficking crew after a community clinic robbery turns deadly; Isobel and her stepdaughter butt heads over a family issue.
Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition
Series premiere: Top bakers face off in the biggest little gingerbread competition ever imagined; Oliver Hudson hosts.
The Voice
The knockouts continue as Zac Brown and Joe Walsh help coach the artists.
BravoCon Live With Andy Cohen
Housewife historians, rejoice! Get ready for an iconic celebration as we ring in 20 years of the "Real Housewives" franchise.
Brilliant Minds
On a flight gone wrong, one patient's life is literally turned upside down.
Watson
Watson and the fellows race against time to save the life of a 21-year-old athlete with a fast-growing, seemingly incurable cancer; Mycroft Holmes lets Watson know his team's work at UHOP may no longer have funding available.