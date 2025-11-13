Save The Dates: Monarch Season 2, Mad Men On HBO Max And More

Godzilla is back on the rampage: Season 2 of the monster thriller "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" will premiere Friday, Feb. 27 on Apple TV, with new episodes airing Fridays after that leading up to the May 1 finale.

An offshoot of the recent "Godzilla" films, "Monarch" follows a pair of siblings as they discover their family's connection to the shadowy Monarch corporation. They eventually cross paths with Army officer Lee Shaw, played by Kurt Russell in the present day and his son Wyatt Russell in 1950s flashbacks. Both actors return for Season 2, along with fellow cast members Anna Sawai (who has since won an Emmy for "Shōgun"), Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett, and Anders Holm.

Season 2 "will pick up with the fate of Monarch — and the world — hanging in the balance," per the official synopsis. "The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong's Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe — all with the threat of a Titan event on the horizon." (Press PLAY above for a sneak peek.)

In other recent scheduling news:

* All seven seasons of the Emmy-winning drama "Mad Men" will be available to stream on HBO Max beginning Monday, Dec. 1. (The series will also be available to stream in 4K for the first time.)

* Hulu's "Tell Me Lies" will return for Season 3 on Tuesday, Jan. 13 with the first two episodes. The new season follows Lucy and Stephen "as they've rekindled their tumultuous romance in time for spring semester at Baird College," per the official description. "As scandalous secrets fester around campus, vicious consequences threaten Lucy and everyone in her circle."

* "The Celebrity Traitors UK," with celebrities competing for the first time in the UK version, will premiere Thursday, Nov. 20 on Peacock, with all nine episodes dropping at once.

* Season 2 of "Dance Moms: A New Era" will premiere Monday, Dec. 8 on Hulu. The reality series follows a new competitive dance company along with its young dancers and their mothers.

* "The Family McMullen," a sequel to the 1995 indie hit "The Brothers McMullen," will premiere Friday, Dec. 5 on HBO Max, with stars Edward Burns, Connie Britton and Michael McGlone returning. Watch a trailer: