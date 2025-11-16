Is Hugh Laurie's Dr. Gregory House Based On A Real Person?

Anyone who caught "House" — still one of the best medical dramas ever made — during its original 2004-to-2012 run likely has a soft spot for Hugh Laurie's cranky physician, Dr. Gregory House. Turns out, the nihilist fond of cutting down colleagues with caustic remarks is indirectly based on a real person.

Show creator David Shore has spoken about how House is based on Sherlock Holmes, who, in turn, was based on a real 19th-century Scottish surgeon and forensic science pioneer named Joseph Bell. Bell was also a lecturer at the University of Edinburgh, who actually taught "Sherlock Holmes" author Arthur Conan Doyle sometime between 1876 and 1881, when the young author attended the university.

More than a century later, when Shore was developing the character of Gregory House, he took similar inspiration from Holmes, and by extension, from Bell. In an interview with the Television Academy, Shore spoke about the genesis of House, revealing that he spent a lot of time "trying to figure out 'what is this show?' and 'who is this guy?'" He went on to admit that while his own cynicism made it into the character, Sherlock Holmes was a "big part" of it as well.

Shore even confirmed that the title character's name was "a reference to Sherlock Holmes" in the sense that Holmes sounds like "homes," and that Dr. James Wilson (played by Robert Sean Leonard) was given his last name because it closely mirrored the name of Holmes' sidekick, Dr. John Watson.