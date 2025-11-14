9-1-1 Launches Medical Mystery In Midseason Finale: What's Wrong With Hen? (Grade It!)

We entered the midseason finale of "9-1-1" with trepidation, considering ABC's own promo included a shot of Hen collapsing in her living room, and we're sorry to report that we're even more concerned about Aisha Hinds' character after watching the episode.

Hen first noticed an issue with her hand after another totally normal rescue call for the 118, in which an entire family reunion lost their fingers during a brutal tug of war. (Buck asking "Who has French tips?" while holding up a severed finger was definitely a highlight of the hour.) But Hen shrugged off her concerns, and when a med spa scam artist commented on her tremors during another call, she got very defensive.

Hen began her investigation with a call to her mom, innocently inquiring about a potential family history of strokes. Moments after hanging up, Hen passed out in the middle of her living room, eventually waking up to a call from Karen hours later. Once again, she kept her concerns to herself, telling Karen that she simply got held up at work.

After picking Maddie's brain as a former nurse, Hen decided that there was only one way to find out what's wrong with her — an out-of-pocket full-body scan at the same med spa the 118 visited earlier in the hour. You know, the place where the scam artist "doctor" didn't notice a patient dying right in front of him. That should give you an idea of how hush-hush Hen wants to keep this.

We, however, will not stay hush-hush! What the heck is going on with Hen? Our gut says it could be cancer, as this wouldn't be the first time someone from the "9-1-1" franchise has fought the good fight, but it almost feels pointless to speculate given the WTF nature of this show. After all, who among us would have predicted that Bobby would succumb to Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever?! We could have gone the rest of our lives without knowing what that even is.

Regardless of what's wrong with Hen, we're pulling for her. Not only do we not want to lose anyone else from the 118 after Bobby, but Karen and those babies need her! It's going to be a long wait for "9-1-1" to return with the second half of Season 9 on Thursday, Jan. 8 (8/7c).