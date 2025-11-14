Grey's Anatomy Midseason Finale Puts Jo And Her Babies In Danger — Plus, Who Broke Up? Who Kissed? And Who Got Bad News?

"Grey's Anatomy" closed out 2025 with a bummer of a breakup, a devastating diagnosis, a dramatic first kiss and a beloved character in the middle of a potentially life-threatening surgery. Just another week at Grey Sloan.

The midseason finale began with Jo experiencing shortness of breath, taking all the necessary precautions to make sure her babies are healthy. She wasn't thrilled that Link called the head of cardiothoracic surgery to her room for a simple EKG, but she was ultimately glad to have Ben and Winston by her side; she confessed to being a lot more concerned than she was letting on, for Link's sake.

Unfortunately, Jo's concerns had only just begun. Her EKG showed that she has peripartum cardiomyopathy, which means her heart muscle is weakening. Medication was the first course of action, followed by a pump to help her heart if that wasn't successful. If all else failed, the doctors would have to deliver her babies seven weeks early.

Jo was rushed into surgery when the medication didn't take effect, with Link assuring his new wife that Winston has performed this procedure "hundreds of times." And he was right, but he didn't know that further complications would require Winston to perform a C-section, something he hasn't done in years.

The episode ended with Winston cutting into Jo, beginning what will hopefully be remembered in the future as a scary-but-successful delivery. This couple has been through enough.

Of course, Jo and Link weren't the only characters whose lives changed dramatically this week. Read on for a breakdown of the midseason finale's other surprises, then grade the episode and drop a comment with your hopes for the show's return on Thursday, Jan. 8 (10/9c).