15 Actors Who Left TV Shows At Exactly The Right Time

Creating a hit television show is hard, and maintaining that consistent quality is a huge challenge in itself. Similarly, shows' main casts evolve over the course of their run, with actors leaving and joining the ensemble as it progresses. In many cases, a fan-favorite actor's departure from a beloved series signals a noticeable decrease in quality, or their departure is brought on by the diminished quality itself. Actors' departures can be informed by behind-the-scenes conflicts, actors looking to change up their careers, or their characters simply running their narrative course.

Like a tower of Jenga blocks, one key actor's absence can cause an entire television show to collapse in on itself. These series might continue on for several more seasons, but the audience's affinity for the show is never quite at the same level again. Here are 15 actors who left their TV shows at exactly the right time before a widely perceived downturn in quality.