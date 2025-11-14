Save The Dates: Family Guy Christmas Movie Parody, The Conjuring: Last Rites' Streaming Debut And More

Christmas is coming early to Quahog: Hulu has announced a Friday, Nov. 28 release date for its latest "Family Guy" holiday special.

Appropriately titled "Disney's Hulu's Family Guy's Hallmark Channel's Lifetime's Familiar Holiday Movie," the festive installment is described as a parody of "generic holiday movies" as "Lois, who works for 'Big Pie,' travels to a small town in hopes of stealing Peter's award-winning family secret pie recipe."

Joined by special guest Lainey Wilson, who opens the special with an original song, the lead voice cast includes Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis and Arif Zahir.

In other recent scheduling news...

* "The Conjuring: Last Rites" will make its streaming debut via HBO Max on Friday, Nov. 21, TVLine has learned. The movie finds Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson returning "for one last case" as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren — and this time, the evil is after "the very heart of the Warren family... their daughter, Judy."

* "Below Deck Down Under" will return to Bravo for Season 4 on Monday, Feb. 2 (8/7c), TVLine has learned. Additionally, Bravo has renewed "Below Deck" for Season 13 and "Below Deck Mediterranean" for Season 11, both of which will air sometime in 2026.