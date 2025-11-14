Still Flipping Out Reality Series, Starring Jeff Lewis, Ordered At Bravo

For the first time in seven years, Jeff Lewis is "Flipping Out" at Bravo.

The cabler announced on Friday that it has greenlit "Still Flipping Out," a new reality series focused on Lewis and the convergence of his personal and professional lives.

Per the official logline, "Still Flipping Out" (a working title) will find Lewis "as outspoken as ever, but this time, the mic is always on." In each episode, Lewis' "trademark spontaneity collides with the people who work with him, for him and still somehow survive him. Jeff Lewis can still flip out when he wants to, and he calls that personal growth."

Lewis — who works as an interior designer and hosts a show on Andy Cohen's Radio Andy — will exec-produce the series in addition to starring. He was previously the focus of Bravo's unscripted series "Flipping Out," which ran from 2007 to 2018 and chronicled Lewis' interior decorating and house flipping projects. Following the conclusion of that series (and its spinoff, "Interior Therapy with Jeff Lewis"), Lewis led Amazon Freevee's home renovation show "Hollywood Houselift," in which he helped celebrities remodel their houses.

"Jeff Lewis has always been authentically himself, and that's exactly why fans have followed him across different platforms and mediums," Rachel Smith, NBCUniversal's executive vice president of unscripted content, said in a statement. "His humor and knack for beautiful chaos have only grown since 'Flipping Out.' Bringing him back to Bravo feels less like a return and more like picking up right where we left off."

A timetable for the premiere of "Still Flipping Out" has yet to be announced. Will you be watching the show when it hits Bravo's lineup?