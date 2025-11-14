Real Housewives Of Potomac's Stacey Rusch Addresses Her Feud With Gizelle: 'One Clown Doesn't Ruin The Circus' — Watch

Stacey Rusch isn't letting all the clowns on "The Real Housewives of Potomac" spoil her good time.

TVLine's Claire Franken caught up with the "RHOP" star at BravoCon on Friday and asked her why her fellow cast member Gizelle is coming at her so much this season. "You'd have to ask Gizelle," Stacey offered, before adding: "I can't control other people, and, you know... one clown doesn't ruin the circus." (Oop... Gizelle isn't going to love being called that.)

Even if she's not getting along with the rest of her castmates, Stacey is a big hit with Bravo fans. "Well, I think people are smart," she explains with a smile. "Sometimes when you're in a group, it's very easy to sort of follow along with other people, and I think people that are actually watching and enjoying our show are thinking for themselves...and I think that's where the split is." As for why her castmates don't like her as much as fans do? "I can't answer what it's like to want to be miserable. I don't live like that." OK, then!

Speaking of splits, though: Stacey was tight-lipped when asked about parting ways with her so-called "best friend" TJ, only offering a terse "no" when given the chance to clear up all the rumors. Guess we'll have to wait for the next reunion.

"The Real Housewives of Potomac" currently airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.