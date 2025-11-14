Last Chance U Coach John Beam Dead After On-Campus Shooting

John Beam, a college athletic director featured in Netflix's "Last Chance U" reality series, died Friday after being shot Thursday on the campus of Laney College in Oakland, Calif., police said.

Beam was a football coach for more than 40 years, ABC News reports; he played a large role in Season 5 of "Last Chance U." Per Netflix's official season synopsis: "After clinching the title of state and national champions in 2018, the Laney Eagles have a hard season to follow and a lot to prove. Going into his eighth season and having built the program from the ground up, powerhouse head coach John Beam must fight to rally the team amidst countless setbacks. Season 5 brings intensity both on and off the field as players battle injuries, stress, and personal demons while finding much needed support in the community and taking pride in their scrappy mentality and motto 'Laney Built.'"

Beam was shot in the school's fieldhouse around noon on Thursday. Police later arrested Cedric Irving, who reportedly knew Beam but did not have a relationship with him.

New seasons of "Last Chance U" streamed on Netflix from 2016-2020. Seasons 1 and 2 were set at East Mississippi Community College; Seasons 3 and 4 focused on the football program at Independence Community College in Kansas.

TVLine has reached out to Netflix for comment.