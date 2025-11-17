Jimmy Kimmel Was Responsible For One Of Hacks' Best Jokes

If you watched Season 4 of HBO Max's "Hacks," you probably remember real late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's uproarious cameo. As it turns out, Kimmel, who appears in the season's fifth episode, "Clickable Face," came up with one of his best on-screen jokes.

Speaking to USA Today, "Hacks" star Jean Smart said, "My hat is off to [Kimmel], because he kept saying, 'I'm not an actor, you guys. Don't expect much.' He was kind of nervous, and then he was just a riot." So which joke did Kimmel come up with on the spot? First, some important context: Desperate to keep her ailing new late-night show afloat, Smart's Deborah Vance basically stalks Kristen Bell (who also hilariously plays herself) and begs her to appear on her show. The problem? Bell is previously committed to "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" This all leads to a confrontation in a Hollywood parking lot between the imperious Deborah and Kimmel, who plays a particularly cutthroat and funny version of himself.

"K.B.'s not doing your show," Kimmel tells Deborah of Bell. "Don't play dumb. Kristen Bell. Everyone knows that when she has a new project, she does my show first. I got full custody when Conan (O'Brien) died." Showrunner Paul W. Downs, who also plays Deborah and Ava's (Hannah Einbinder) shared and beleaguered manager Jimmy LuSaque Jr., told USA Today the quip was a Kimmel original. Kimmel apparently also came up with a pretty vulgar joke about his fellow late-night Jimmy — Fallon, that is — and Downs won't take credit for that. "We would never," he said, laughing.