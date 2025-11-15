RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Sets The Record Straight On Her Meeting With Kyle Richards' Ex Mauricio — Watch

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fans were shocked when the Season 15 trailer included footage of Dorit Kemsley sharing a meal with Kyle Richards' ex-husband Mauricio Umansky. This was especially surprising considering Kemsley previously chastised Richards for exchanging "memes and jokes" with her ex-husband Paul Kemsley (aka PK).

But as both Kemsley and Richards explained to TVLine on the red carpet at BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas on Friday, there's some key context missing from the trailer that should assuage viewers' shock.

"People are taking that as if I did that behind Kyle's back — it was Kyle's recommendation," Kemsley told TVLine Staff Editor Claire Franken. "It was a recommendation that I took, even though, quite frankly, I didn't really feel like it was going to be the most productive [conversation]. I wouldn't be capable of doing that without her knowing."

Richards backed up this claim when she spoke with TVLine on the same carpet, explaining, "I wanted Mauricio and Dorit to meet because I thought he could help Dorit and PK sort of meet in the middle, because they've been struggling going through this divorce. Just like I said last year, I don't think it really bothered her that I sent the memes. I think she was just looking for a problem with me. Of course I don't mind that they had lunch to try to work things out between PK and Dorit."

Season 15 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" premieres Thursday, Dec. 4 at 8/7c on Bravo.