SNL Video: Marcello Hernández's Wild Sebastian Maniscalco Impression Crashes A Bachelor Party

Sebastian Maniscalco is bringing his stand-up act to a bachelor party near you.

"Saturday Night Live" cast member Marcello Hernández brought the house down with his dead-on impression of the omnipresent comic on this week's episode. Host Glen Powell played a groom-to-be at his bachelor party, telling his friends that he's pals with Maniscalco and he'll be stopping by the party. He tried to tell his friends that Maniscalco is "nothing like what you've seen on TV"... but then Hernández burst into the room acting... well, just like we've seen him on TV.

Hernández gesticulated wildly and spoke in a raspy Italian voice as Maniscalco launched into a story about the traffic jam he ran into — which, he assured us, was "on another level!" The other guests did their best to carry on with the party, but Maniscalco had to announce how much he hates the board game Twister, jerking his body around to recreate a particularly bad experience: "And my hand is in my rectum!"

