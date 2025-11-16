RHOC's Tamra-Gretchen War: Watch The Housewives Weigh In On The Long-Running Feud

BravoCon may bring its Bravolebrities together all in one place, but it can't force them to squash their beef.

TVLine spoke to the "The Real Housewives of Orange County" cast at the reality-TV network's fan convention, and Tamra Judge still had nothing nice to say about her co-star, Gretchen Rossi, who re-entered the mix as a full-time Housewife this season after leaving the franchise in Season 8.

In Season 19, which concludes with Part 3 of its reunion on Thursday, Nov. 20, at 8/7c, Tamra and Gretchen settled right back into their old habit: butting heads and taking every opportunity to hit below the belt. Gretchen accused Tamra of having had an affair years ago, while Tamra alleged that Gretchen had liked a series of homophobic posts on social media.

But where do the two stand today?

"I don't care for people with her beliefs," Tamra told TVLine. "The problem is, I did try to move on, and all she was doing was throwing s*** at me. It was all lies."

Meanwhile, Gretchen called Tamra's screenshots "manufactured" and "fake," and criticized her co-star for spending part of the season acting like she wanted to "make friends" only to pull out the social media allegations in the eleventh hour to distract from her own misbehavior.

"Either you don't like me for who you claim that I am, or you make up with me," she said.

Jennifer Pedranti added that Gretchen isn't alone in her crusade against Tamra, saying that the entire cast mistrusts the longtime Housewife.

"She's terrifying sometimes," Jenn added. "As women in this group, we all know we're going to get into stuff together, but we're not going to do anything that is so damaging to someone's life, and Tamra will just go and go and go."

Once you've watched the video above, hit the comments with your reactions the latest "RHOC" drama unfolding at BravoCon.