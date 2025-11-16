SNL: Will Forte Returns As MacGruber To Tackle The Epstein Files — Watch

MacGruber is back on "Saturday Night Live" to tackle his most explosive case yet... the Epstein files?!

Former "SNL" cast member Will Forte reprised his role as the hapless action hero on this week's episode, joining host Glen Powell in a pre-taped sketch. Forte's MacGruber once agin faced a ticking time bomb as Powell's Colton and Chloe Fineman's Tawny did their best to help him defuse it. But the mood changed when Colton revealed they were in this mess because he had in his possession the unreleased government files on Jeffrey Epstein (and his infamous "list").

MacGruber paged through the files, insisting that "no one is above the law"... before spotting a name that made him gasp. The bomb ticked closer to zero, but instead of stopping it, MacGruber took time to shred all of the Epstein files, insisting he was just keeping them out of the wrong hands. So whose name did he see on there, anyway? "I do know one guy," he allowed... but the bomb exploded before we could hear his full confession. (MacGruber popped up in two more videos, too, explaining why he's really not guilty at all.)

Forte was an "SNL" cast member from 2002 to 2010, debuting the MacGruber character in a 2007 episode. The character proved so popular that it led to a 2010 film starring Forte, later followed by a TV series on Peacock in 2021.

Press PLAY below to watch a clip from the sketch




