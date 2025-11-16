Landman Season 2 Premiere: Fresh Starts, Old Hurts And Some Airborne Cacio E Pepe — Plus, Grade It!

At the moment, though, Cami is having a decidedly un-tough moment: She's in the ladies' room, trying not to hyperventilate, when two younger women breeze in. They're the girlfriends (please apply that term very loosely) of some of the old, rich guys at the luncheon, and all they can talk about is the vacations and assets they'll receive in exchange for being the SweetTart-iest of arm candy. When they see Cami, they instantly mock and dismiss her. "It's a young woman's game here, no offense," one says. "I'm still offended," Cami replies. "Well," the 20-something terror says, "that's life in the Serengeti." Cami takes a deep breath. "Thank you," she says calmly, "I needed this."

So when she heads out to meet Tommy, she's Ready To Go. People murmur to each other as she walks into the luncheon and heads to the podium. (Side note: I adored the fact that she hands Tommy her big, white purse on the way up, and he just takes it and moves to the side. No reaction. ADORED.)

Cami doesn't waste time, immediately letting the audience know that she's a "hunter" who is going to take even less ish than her husband did. She obliquely references the women in the bathroom who mocked her, telling their oil sugar daddies that she'll eat up their companies while they're sunning on the beach with their honeys in Tulum. "The only difference between me and Monty is that I'm meaner," she says, voice strong as she wraps it up. "Test me, and you'll find out how much. Enjoy your lunch. I paid for it with your f**king money." Man, I love the smile she flashes them at the end.

Everyone in the room — well, except those stupid ninnies in their cocktail dresses at noon on a Tuesday or whatever — stands and starts clapping.

In the car afterward, Tommy warns Cami that people are going to start coming to her with bad deals, but she should send them all his way. Then, he smiles. "Monty would be proud," he tells her.