10 Best Kids' Cartoons Based On Grown-Up Movies

"RoboCop" has been featured in four films; two are R-rated and two are PG-13. (But the PG-13 ones are "RoboCop 3" and the 2014 "RoboCop" remake, so nobody of any age should watch them.) Most casual fans of the franchise believe only the first one is any good (make that really good). "RoboCop" punches far above its weight, promising an action-packed movie about a robot cop (which it delivers), while also providing a thought-provoking satire and inspirational hero's journey. Oh, it's also really, really violent. And there's sexual content. And drugs. Lots of drugs. Pretty much all of the above, usually in the same scene. But hey, if RoboCop is going to clean up the mean streets of 1980s Detroit, you have to showcase just how debaucherous the city had become.

But the core idea of a robot cop fighting crime was too good to pass up, so the adventures of Alex Murphy, Detroit Police Department, inspired not one, but two cartoons. "RoboCop: The Animated Series" released in 1988 from Marvel Productions (the studio behind the groundbreaking "X-Men: The Animated Series"), and pretty much picked up where the 1987 movie left off, just without the sex and drugs (but now with cartoony violence). "RoboCop: The Animated Series" lasted for just a single season with 12 episodes, but was followed by "RoboCop: Alpha Commando" in 1998, which toned the violence way down, as RoboCop was basically Inspector Gadget. Its silly shenanigans lasted for a single season and 40 episodes.