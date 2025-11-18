10 Stars Who Had More Than One Iconic TV Show Role

Movie stars must frequently play multiple famous characters – in fact, it's almost part of the job. TV stars are different. All too often, they are associated with only one character, who we never want to see recast. It would just seem... weird. Still, we can't help but admire television actors who have had more than one iconic TV show role, 10 of whom we've highlighted in the list below.

First, some ground rules. We're not including spin-offs or revivals with the same character, so as great as Kelsey Grammer was as Dr. Frasier Crane on two shows, he doesn't make the list. We won't include stars who successfully switched from sketch comedy to narratives, so no Tina Fey or Amy Poehler from "Saturday Night Live" to "30 Rock" and "Parks & Recreation," respectively. We won't include TV writers who transitioned to becoming stars of their own show (sorry, Larry David lovers), and also no voice actors (or else Frank Welker would be all over this list). So with that said, let's see which TV stars played more than one iconic character who will stand the test of time!