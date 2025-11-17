SEAL Team Reunion: Fire Country Casts Alona Tal As Max Thieriot's Potential Love Interest — Get Exclusive First Look

Max Thieriot is reuniting with his "SEAL Team" wife Alona Tal on "Fire Country" — will their on-screen chemistry burn bright in Edgewater?

TVLine has learned that Tal will guest-star in the CBS drama, kicking off a multi-episode arc on Friday, Dec. 12. She will play Chloe Mackenzie, Bode's former peer tutor in high school who is now "everyone's favorite teacher," per the character description.

Back in the day, Bode and Chloe "harbored secret crushes on each other, but their feelings were never realized and ultimately they lost touch," the description continues. "They're reunited when Chloe's son — a troubled teen who reminds Bode of his younger self — catapults into his life. A warm and intuitive straight-shooter, Chloe initially presents as a gentle soul, but when her child is threatened, she morphs into a fierce mama bear with claws of steel."

As Chloe's arc continues, "she and Bode just might get a second chance at the romance they missed years back." (!)

This won't be the first time on-screen sparks fly between Tal and Thieriot: Tal appeared as Stella Baxter, the girlfriend-turned-wife of Thieriot's Clay Spenser, in all seven seasons of "SEAL Team," which premiered in 2017 on CBS. After four seasons, the drama moved to Paramount+, where it concluded with Season 7 in October 2024.

Scroll through TVLine's exclusive first-look photos below, then hit the comments with your reactions to the "SEAL Team" reunion coming to "Fire Country"!

CBS