Casting News: The Hunting Wives Brings Back Three, Lucifer Vet Joins Presumed Innocent And More

"The Hunting Wives" are taking aim at a new season.

Season 2 of the soapy Netflix hit has started production, the streamer announced on Monday, with three more cast members returning for the new season. Karen Rodriguez ("Deputy Salazar") and Hunter Emery ("Deputy Flynn") will return as series regulars, with Branton Box ("Sheriff Johnny") returning as a guest star. (Stars Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Jaime Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, and George Ferrier were previously announced as returning for Season 2.)

As the eight-episode Season 2 begins, "Sophie and Margo are on the outs," per the official description. "But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?"

"The Hunting Wives" debuted on Netflix on July, becoming a breakout hit and amassing more than 20 million views in its first five weeks, according to the streamer. It was such a cultural sensation that "Saturday Night Live" even did a parody earlier this season, with host Amy Poehler joined by her "Parks and Recreation" co-star Aubrey Plaza.