Casting News: The Hunting Wives Brings Back Three, Lucifer Vet Joins Presumed Innocent And More
"The Hunting Wives" are taking aim at a new season.
Season 2 of the soapy Netflix hit has started production, the streamer announced on Monday, with three more cast members returning for the new season. Karen Rodriguez ("Deputy Salazar") and Hunter Emery ("Deputy Flynn") will return as series regulars, with Branton Box ("Sheriff Johnny") returning as a guest star. (Stars Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Jaime Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, and George Ferrier were previously announced as returning for Season 2.)
As the eight-episode Season 2 begins, "Sophie and Margo are on the outs," per the official description. "But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?"
"The Hunting Wives" debuted on Netflix on July, becoming a breakout hit and amassing more than 20 million views in its first five weeks, according to the streamer. It was such a cultural sensation that "Saturday Night Live" even did a parody earlier this season, with host Amy Poehler joined by her "Parks and Recreation" co-star Aubrey Plaza.
In other recent casting news...
* Lesley-Ann Brandt ("Lucifer") is the latest to join the Season 2 cast of Apple TV's "Presumed Innocent," Deadline reports. (No character details have been released.) The cast already includes heavy hitters like Emmy winners Rachel Brosnahan, Matthew Rhys, and Courtney B. Vance.
* Sarah Jessica Parker has been named the 2026 recipient of the Golden Globes' Carol Burnett Award, honoring her contributions to the television industry. Parker will receive her award along with film honoree Helen Mirren at the "Golden Eve" primetime special, airing Thursday, Jan. 8 at 8/7c on CBS.
* Nina Dobrev ("The Vampire Diaries") will star in "Night Float," an erotic thriller series currently in development that's described as "a propulsive exploration of desire and power, obsession and betrayal set against the dark underworld of New York City," per Deadline.
* Chelsea Handler will return as host of the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards, airing Sunday, Jan. 4 at 7/6c on E! and USA Network.
* Bravo has unveiled the cast of the new series "The Real Housewives of Rhode Island," which includes "The Bachelor" alum Ashley Iaconetti. Meet the new wives here: