The spirits of Woodstone Mansion have a new scheme up their sleeves in the very first Thanksgiving episode of "Ghosts."

Airing Thursday, Nov. 20 at 8:30/7:30c, the ghosts must manipulate Jay to do their bidding once they learn that Sam is heading out on a road trip ahead of the big holiday. Reads the official description: "Unsatisfied with Jay's ability to tend to their needs while Sam is away, the ghosts bring in a better babysitter, Kyle (Ben Feldman)."

In our exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode (watch the video embedded above), Kyle returns to Woodstone, invited solely by the ghosts since he's a living who can communicate with them... and complete their tedious tasks like turning book pages, changing channels, and plugging in night-lights. Jay, however, isn't too keen on seeing his "nemesis" back in his home, especially after Kyle tried to plant a smooch on Sam before ducking out last season. The ghosts (read: Hetty) also rat out Jay for his eccentric eating habits (which "wreaked of shame," according to Thorfinn) while his wife is away.

Things are just as bumpy for Sam and Pete, who ultimately get on each other's nerves during her book tour trip. And in a nod to the classic Steve Martin/John Candy film "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," things reach a breaking point when an airline strike threatens their ability to get home in time for Thanksgiving.

