NCIS: Sean Murray Breaks Down McGee's Wild Book Fantasies ('This Was A Fun One'), Hints At A Key Character's Return

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Tuesday's "NCIS."

McGee's second life as a book author collided with his first life as a federal agent in a big way this week on "NCIS."

In Tuesday's episode, McGee was kidnapped while promoting the latest book in his "Deep Six" crime series. As McGee was chained to a bed in the attic, he began hallucinating that he was talking with the characters from his books... who looked a lot like his fellow NCIS team members. Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama, and Katrina Law all got to play literary alter egos, with Parker going the scholarly route as "Professor Parkman," Torres nerding out as "Rick Soares" and Knight picking up an accent and wearing a tight bodysuit as, um, "Knightingdale."

"This was a fun one," Sean Murray, who plays McGee on the long-running CBS procedural, tells TVLine. "It was like a completely different show, in a lot of respects, in terms of the sets and the characters and everything... It was a lot of fun watching all of our guys come together and seeing them play these very, very different types of characters."

Murray adds that in Season 23, "we feel kind of renewed. There's sort of this renewed energy. We're like, 'You know what? We're lucky enough to be here 23 years later. Let's not just rest on our laurels.' We always push it forward." And he loved getting the chance to dabble in the realm of fantasy: "I'm a big fan of dream sequences and all that. I'm a big David Lynch freak. So when it comes to things like dream sequences, I am game to do that stuff."